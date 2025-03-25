SCDF Warrant Officer found to have consumed meth, gets 1 year’s jail

SCDF Warrant Officer tested positive for meth during urine test

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) Warrant Officer pleaded guilty to consuming methamphetamine and was sentenced to one year in jail on Monday (24 March).

The 50-year-old Warrant Officer was caught after testing positive for a controlled drug during a routine urine test.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office’s website, he had served in the SCDF as a medical certification team tester and was even awarded a Long Service Medal in 2022.

Caught during routine urine test

According to CNA, Rahul Tay Abdullah — also known as Jeremy Tay Chen — underwent a routine urine test at the Civil Defence Academy in Aug 2024.

Tay’s dipstick yielded a positive result for a controlled drug and he was brought to the Central Narcotics Bureau office by his supervisor for further investigations.

He later submitted two urine samples to the Health Sciences Authority for analysis. Both samples confirmed the presence of methamphetamine, leading to his arrest in Sept 2024.

Dismissed from SCDF following drug charges

Speaking to CNA, the SCDF confirmed that Tay had been relieved of his duties since being charged in Jan 2025.

The spokesperson added that the SCDF expects all their officers to exercise “exemplary standards of professionalism,” and uphold discipline at all times.

Judge hopes that he will be a ‘better man’

During sentencing, District Judge Ng Cheng Thiam expressed his hope for Tay to be a “better man” after his release, acknowledging it was no easy feat to achieve the rank of Warrant Officer.

Tay, who had no legal representation, replied, “Yes, Your Honour.”

The 50-year-old was sentenced to the mandatory minimum sentence of one year in jail. He could have been jailed between a year and 10 years and fined for having consumed a specified drug.

