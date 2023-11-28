4-Room Pinnacle@Duxton HDB Flat Sold For S$1.41M, Sets Highest Per Square Foot Resale Record

Pinnacle@Duxton Flat With 85 Years Left On Lease Sold For S$1.41 Million

Earlier this month, a Toa Payoh Design, Build And Sell Scheme (DBSS) unit exchanged hands for S$1,568,888. A similar sale has since taken place, this time involving a flat spanning 1,001 square feet at the Pinnacle@Duxton.

Sold for S$1.41 million, it has set a record for flats in the area, with its price translating to a cost of S$1,409 per square foot.

The amount reportedly also marks the highest per square foot resale price yet.

According to Shin Min Daily News, a four-room unit at the Pinnacle@Duxton was sold for S$1.41 million.

Spanning 1,001 square feet, the price translates to S$1,409 per square foot, setting a record for the highest per square foot resale price in the country. The previous record had been S$1,393 per square foot.

This also means that the sale of the unit marked the first time a flat has exchanged hands for over S$1,400 per square foot.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, property agent Veroy Chua who handled the sale revealed that the unit lies on the 46th floor, with a buyer confirmed in October.

The flat has 85 years left on its lease.

Popular for advantageous location

In the past, the Pinnacle@Duxton has seen plenty of sales of HDB flats for prices exceeding the million-dollar threshold.

Back in April, a buyer purchased a 4-room unit at the Pinnacle@Duxton for S$1.4 million.

Prior to that, a five-room flat in the estate also went for S$1.4 million.

Chua told Shin Min Daily News that the most popular units were typically the high-rise flats above the 40th floor.

A huge selling point for this flat in particular, he added, was the view, offering an unblocked perspective of the Tanjong Pagar area.

The estate where the flat is located is also within the vicinity of MRT stations such as Outram Park and Chinatown, noted Chua in a YouTube video.

