Workers Find Sunda Pangolin Resting Inside Metal Structure In Mandai, Gently Coax It Out

Endangered Sunda Pangolin Found Resting Inside Work Materials In Mandai

The endangered Sunda Pangolin is one of Singapore’s most famous wild animals.

A group of workers recently discovered the elusive creature hiding inside a metal structure around the Mandai area.

The pangolin appeared to be resting and refused to leave at first.

Since the workers needed to work on that piece of metal, they tried gently coaxing it out with a stick.

Eventually, the scaly animal walked off back into nature without so much as a goodbye.

Workers find endangered Sunda pangolin

Photos of the pangolin were shared on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group.

The OP, Kelvin, told MS News that he was with a group of workers somewhere in the Mandai area this morning (22 Dec) when they spotted the creature.

He did not reveal the specific location to protect the animal.

Several workers opened up the trunking, which is an enclosure used to protect cables, when they found the pangolin inside and informed Kelvin.

Photographs show the shy mammal with its head down, tucked snugly amongst the metal and cables.

Kelvin couldn’t recognise what animal the pangolin was, but he did know it was something endangered.

He said that the trunking was closed the day before, so he had no idea how the pangolin wiggled its way in.

Either way, it seemed to just be resting inside.

Pangolin didn’t want to leave its resting spot

As much as the pangolin seemed to be enjoying its napping spot, Kelvin and his workers had to move it away so they could get to work laying the cables inside the trunking without harming it.

However, the pangolin seemed content staying put where it was.

Kelvin theorised that the skittish pangolin was scared to leave.

Alternatively, the animal was content enough in its new ‘bed’ to hit the metaphorical snooze and ask for five more minutes.

But nap time was over and the workers gently nudged it with a stick until it gave in and moved out of the trunking.

Once out, it simply walked away from the humans and back into its more natural environment.

Public urged not to bother endangered Sunda pangolin

Kelvin posted the photos online, where netizens readily identified it as a Sunda Pangolin.

Others warned Kelvin to not reveal details of the location as pangolins are highly sought after by poachers.

He thus urged the public not to disturb the endangered animal if they happen to come across it.

Earlier this year, a man captured crystal clear photos of an endangered pangolin in Singapore.

