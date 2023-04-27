Man Finds Glass Shard In Swiss Roll From Sembawang Polar Puffs & Cakes Outlet, Bakery Investigating

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Glass Shard Allegedly Found In Polar Puffs & Cakes Swiss Roll

After a hard day’s work, there’s nothing better than indulging in some of your favourite confections. So imagine the shock you’d feel if you found an extra ‘ingredient’ in your slice of indulgence.

Unfortunately, that was exactly what happened to a Facebook user who allegedly found a tiny glass shard when he bit into a swiss roll purchased from a Polar Puffs & Cakes outlet in Sembawang.

The disgruntled customer then took to the Complaint Singapore Facebook page to express his displeasure. Days later, the bakery reached out to the user to investigate the issue and offered a refund.

Tiny piece of glass apparently embedded in pandan swiss roll

On Tuesday (25 Apr), the Facebook user posted about his experience with the Polar Puffs & Cakes outlet at Sembawang Shopping Centre. According to the receipt attached to the post, the user visited the outlet on Monday (24 Apr), at 7.12pm.

The user shared that he had purchased a pandan swiss roll from the bakery.

When he ate some the next day, he allegedly felt something solid while chewing and spat it out. To his horror, it was apparently a tiny piece of glass.

The user also provided a photograph of the offending object. Indeed, it looked to be a small, clear shard.

“I cannot imagine if I were to swallow it,” he wrote.

Polar Puffs & Cakes investigating incident

Responding to queries from MS News, Polar Puffs & Cakes said that they have taken note of the incident and reached out to the customer to express their concern.

The bakery added that they are actively following up on the matter and working closely with the customer to address and resolve the issue.

In a subsequent update to the original post, the customer added that Polar Puffs & Cakes has reached out to him. They allegedly requested the user to pass the object to them for further investigations, and will be extending a refund.

We are glad to hear that this incident is being looked into, as it could have had detrimental consequences if it was not discovered early. We also hope that the user is able to see a resolution to the issue soon.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Google Maps.