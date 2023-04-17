Woman Allegedly Finds Staple In Frozen Prawn Roll Bought From Sheng Siong Supermarket, Informs SFA

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Singapore Woman Allegedly Finds Staple In Sheng Siong Frozen Prawn Roll

The convenience that frozen food provides busy Singaporeans cannot be denied. How many times have we stopped by a supermarket after work to pick up some to pop in the air fryer for a quick meal?

Most of us would probably expect these frozen products to be safe for consumption, considering they likely have been pre-cooked.

But it seems like you can never be too careful, as one woman recently learnt.

She had bought some frozen prawn rolls from a Sheng Siong supermarket. As she was preparing them to eat, she found what looked to be a staple embedded in the filling.

She then took to the Complaint Singapore Facebook group to share her experience.

Noticed staple when cutting up prawn roll

In her post, the OP wrote that she purchased two packs of Le Bao Prawn Roll from a Sheng Siong supermarket.

She opened one pack to fry up for “kids” to eat.

As she was cutting them into smaller pieces, she noticed, to her horror, what appeared to be a metal staple in one of the rolls.

The attached photos show the prawn rolls that she had fried.

One of them had been cut open to reveal a metal-looking object sticking out of the meat filling.

The OP mentioned in her caption that she has sent an email to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) about the matter.

Prawn rolls almost fed to 9-year-old brother

Responding to queries from MS News, the OP, who requested to remain anonymous, clarified that she had bought the prawn rolls for her nine-year-old brother.

She said that she got the frozen prawn rolls from the Sheng Siong outlet at 660A Edgedale Plains on Friday (14 Apr) at around 1pm.

At the time of writing, the OP has yet to receive a reply from SFA regarding the incident.

MS News has reached out to Sheng Siong for a statement on the matter.

Fortunately managed to avoid any injuries

As the prawn rolls look to be in bite-sized pieces, most probably would not have noticed the object was inside until the food was already in their mouths.

Thus, it’s fortunate that the OP decided to cut up the rolls into smaller pieces for her younger brother.

We cannot imagine what would have happened if he had consumed it.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.