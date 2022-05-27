FairPrice Has 4 Months’ Frozen Chicken Stockpile, No Need To Chiong & Clear Supermarket Shelves

FairPrice Has 6 Months’ Frozen Chicken Stockpile Including New Supply Arriving Soon

As the Malaysian export ban on chickens draws closer, some supermarkets and wet markets in Singapore have already seen fresh chicken products wiped off their shelves.

Despite the imminent ban, it seems Singaporeans need not panic buy chicken as there is plenty to go around still.

Speaking on Thursday (26 May), a FairPrice Group spokesperson shared that the supermarket chain has a stockpile of frozen chicken that can last about four months, with another two months’ worth of supply arriving “very soon”.

The supermarket chain also has no plans to limit purchase quantities yet but may consider doing so if the need arises.

FairPrice has 4 months’ stockpile of frozen chicken

Speaking from NTUC FairPrice’s Fresh Food Distribution Centre, Ms Elaine Heng gave a glimpse of the huge stockpile of chicken they have to buffer the impending export ban.

According to the group’s CEO, Singapore has a stockpile of frozen chicken that can last about four months. Another two months’ worth of supply is also on the way and is expected to arrive “very soon”, reports The Straits Times (ST).

In response to media queries, Ms Heng assured them that there are no plans to limit the number of chicken products customers can purchase yet. However, when the need arises, “they (we) will potentially consider this”.

In the meantime, FairPrice is working closely with their strategic partners and the authorities to increase their supply of chicken from different sources, reports Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Desmond Tan urges residents to only buy what they need

In a separate Facebook post, Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Desmond Tan similarly urged Singapore residents to buy responsibly and refrain from hoarding.

Though Mr Tan acknowledged that the export ban will likely disrupt Singapore’s fresh and chilled chicken supply, the remaining supply from other countries, which accounts for 70% of the total, remains unaffected.

Mr Tan also said that the Government is keeping a close eye on the situation and will work with the relevant parties to ensure that the supply is adequate.

Meanwhile, he encouraged everyone to play their part by only buying what they need and considering other options like frozen chicken, as well as other proteins.

Hope export ban won’t last too long

As the start of the export ban looms closer, it’s heartening to hear from one of our leading supermarket chains, assuring the public that Singapore has a good poultry stock on standby.

We hope residents will heed the authorities’ advice and refrain from chionging to supermarkets and wiping the shelves clean of chicken products.

Let’s hope the export ban is merely temporary and that our normal supply of fresh chicken from Malaysia will resume soon.

Featured image adapted from Desmond Tan on Facebook.