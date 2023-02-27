Van Driver Pulled Over By Traffic Police Engages High-Speed Chase, Gets Arrested In CCK

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Van Gets Into High-Speed Chase With Traffic Police In Choa Chu Kang

It’s been roughly a decade since Grand Theft Auto V, the latest Grand Theft Auto (GTA) game, was released. Considering the popularity of the franchise, it’s no surprise that some fans are getting a little stir-crazy waiting for the next release.

However, it seems like some have been trying to bring GTA into real life lately.

Most recently, a van was caught on tape leading police vehicles on a high-speed chase in the middle of the night.

Driver reportedly refused to stop for checks

On Sunday (26 Feb), a 21-year-old male van driver was arrested after he led traffic police on a chase from Kranji to Choa Chu Kang at midnight.

The driver had reportedly refused to stop when directed by a traffic police officer for checks.

In a video circulating on social media, the van in question could be seen being pursued by several traffic police vehicles. These include two traffic police officers on bikes and five traffic police cars.

Sirens could be heard blaring in the background as the GTA-like chase went down.

The convoy of traffic police officers finally caught up to the driver at a bus stop. The driver was then spotted being surrounded by officers as he was apprehended.

Police investigations underway for Choa Chu Kang chase

According to The Straits Times (ST), the chase started in Kranji Loop, near Kranji Road. That was where the traffic police officer had tried to stop the van, but, instead, it sped off.

The chase ended at Choa Chu Kang Drive. There, the driver was arrested for driving in a dangerous manner, among other traffic offences.

The police told ST that there were no reported injuries, and they are currently investigating the case.

What to do if you encounter the police while on the roads

If you ever find yourself being stopped by traffic police officers on the road in Singapore, please do not follow the example set by the driver in this case.

Spot-checks and roadblocks set up by the traffic police are purely to ensure the safety of the country and its drivers. There is no need to panic if you encounter them as long as you have not done anything illegal.

Here is what you should do if you happen to encounter a police roadblock or be stopped by officers:

proceed towards the roadblock barrier or the side of the road and stop when instructed to

remain in your vehicle and keep it stationary while checks are being conducted

present your identification if instructed and answer calmly when questioned

only drive off when permitted

There is no need to panic and speed off if they approach you as long as you have not done anything against the law.

