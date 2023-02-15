Van In Yishun Pursued By Traffic Police, Vehicle Later Found Abandoned In Multi-Storey Carpark

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Traffic Police Officer Pursues Van In Yishun, Driver Later Abandons Vehicle

Although accidents have unfortunately been common in Singapore, it is not every day that we get to see a nail-biting car chase.

Around midday yesterday (14 Feb), a traffic police (TP) officer gave chase to a speeding van in Yishun.

Bystanders captured the chase in a three-part saga that was posted on the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page.

Traffic police officer on motorcycle chases speeding van

In the opening seconds of the first video posted by SGRV, a white van could be seen speeding on a main road.

The van was initially in the leftmost lane before cutting in front of a vehicle in the second lane.

Soon after, a single TP officer on a motorcycle could be seen giving chase.

Based on the visible road signs in the video, the incident appeared to have occurred in Yishun.

Van speeds through a red light

The follow-up video captured a different part of the chase where the van was seen beating a red light in a residential estate.

Compared to the earlier video, there appeared to be no traffic on the roads.

The video also showed the van driving on the wrong side of the road.

The van subsequently made a sharp turn into a residential estate.

Chase ends in Yishun multi-storey carpark

According to the third recording of the chase posted by SGRV, the pursuit ended at a multi-storey carpark of Blk 473B Yishun Street 42.

Unlike in the earlier videos, the white van was stationary and appeared to be parked haphazardly.

A police officer could be seen standing nearby.

Apart from the traffic police motorbike, other backup police vehicles were also captured in the video.

Police investigating incident

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed that the incident occurred on Tuesday (14 Feb) at about 12.25pm.

They noted that a TP officer was patrolling the Tampines Expressway (TPE) when he signalled for the van driver to stop at the road shoulder for a check.

According to SPF, the van driver did not comply and sped off.

After giving chase, the TP officer found the van abandoned at the carpark near Block 472B Yishun Street 42.

The police are still investigating the matter.

