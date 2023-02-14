Man In Critical Condition Following Car Accident At Newton Circus Roundabout, Family Seeking Witnesses

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Motorist In ICU After Road Accident On Newton Circus Roundabout

On Sunday (12 Feb), a Hyundai Veloster was hit while driving along Newton Circus Roundabout.

The motorist is currently in critical condition and undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH).

His family members have since turned to their social media pages to appeal for witnesses and footage of the accident.

Motorist warded in ICU after car accident at Newton Circus

The motorist’s cousin-in-law sought witnesses through the SG Road Vigilante Facebook Group, where she shared a screenshot of Instagram stories posted by her cousin and herself.

In the post, she highlighted how her cousin’s husband was in critical condition following the accident on Sunday morning.

Appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage of the accident, she shared that the father of two was “fighting for his life” in the ICU of TTSH.

It seems like the motorist suffered serious head injuries, as the cousin-in-law shared that he has been losing a lot of blood due to brain haemorrhages. Doctors have reportedly stitched him up as many as three times since the incident.

In response to MS News‘ queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted of the accident at about 7.20am on 12 Feb. They conveyed one person to TTSH.

The family told MS News that they are still uncertain about how the accident occurred. However, they are hopeful that the “story” behind the accident will soon come to light.

Drive safely on the roads

This accident is a timely reminder that road accidents can happen to anyone at anytime.

Do exercise caution and drive safely on the road.

If you can provide any information or footage to help the family, do contact them through their posts.

MS News wishes the affected motorist a smooth and speedy recovery.

