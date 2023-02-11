Speeding Car On CTE Slams Into Van & Overturns, 20-Year-Old Suspected Of Drink Driving

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

20-Year-Old Driver Arrested After Speeding & Causing Accident On CTE

In the wee hours of Friday (10 Feb), dashcam footage captured a Hyundai Avante speeding on the Central Expressway (CTE) before crashing into a van and flipping over.

A separate clip showed the wreckage of the car still there after daylight broke.

In the wake of the accident, the police arrested the 20-year-old male driver of the car.

Car crashes into van on CTE

A Facebook post by SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Friday (10 Feb) showed dashcam footage of an accident that allegedly occurred at 6.19am that same morning.

The clip begins by showing a grey Hyundai Avante speeding in the first lane, before cutting across the next two lanes and ramming into a van.

Thereafter, the driver appeared to lose control of the vehicle, as the car crashed into the left road shoulder and flipped over, sliding back into the rightmost lane.

Photos of the aftermath showed a rather serious wreckage which would have made passing motorists wonder if the people in the car were okay.

Meanwhile, the van that the car collided with seemingly remained upright.

20-year-old driver arrested for suspected drink driving

Although the car appeared to be in bad shape, its driver only sustained minor injuries and refused conveyance to the hospital, noted The Straits Times (ST).

As for the 67-year-old male driver of the van, he was reportedly conscious when paramedics took him to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

In response to MS News’ queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that they attended to a traffic accident along the CTE towards the Tampines Expressway (TPE) before the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) exit on 10 Feb.

They also confirmed the details regarding the individuals to whom they provided medical attention.

ST reported that the police later arrested the 20-year-old driver of the car for suspected drink driving. They are currently investigating the case.

MS News has also reached out to the Singapore Police Force (SPF) for comments. We’ll update the article if they get back.

