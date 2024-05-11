Owlets in Telok Blangah learning to fly, public urged to avoid crowding the area

Owlets in Telok Blangah begin leaving nest as they learn to fly

On Friday (10 May), the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) shared via social media that the Sunda Scop owlets found in a tree in Telok Blangah have fledged.

This means that the two young Sunda Scops owls found earlier this week are now learning how to fly and have begun leaving their nest.

ACRES said it had received multiple calls on Thursday (9 May) night, informing them that one of the owlets had fallen to the ground and even found itself on the road.

The animal welfare group advised members of the public against crowding the area, which may prevent the owl parents from providing proper guidance.

Telok Blangah owlets learning to fly

Working through the night, ACRES helped to place the owlet as high as they could on the tree.

This was done to conceal the owl and give it a better chance to practice moving between branches without falling.

A video posted on Facebook by ACRES showed a male staff member climbing a ladder while holding a box containing the owlet.

He then released the owlet from the box once he seemingly found a suitable branch.

ACRES explained that during the fledging phase, young owls start hopping between branches and taking short flights between trees. This helps them strengthen their flight muscles.

Public urged not to surround the area

As fledging is a crucial stage in the owlets’ development, ACRES appealed to photographers and members of the public not to gather in the area.

They explained that having too many people around can prevent the parents from providing necessary guidance to the owlets.

“Let us be responsible and give our urban raptors the best possible chance to survive,” the organization wrote.