Certis officer who failed to return loaded gun after duty gets arrested at Victoria Street

Manhunt conducted for Certis officer who failed to return gun, he’s arrested 2.5 hours later

A manhunt was reportedly launched after an auxiliary police officer failed to return his service revolver, ammunition and baton after finishing his duty.

The officer, who was employed by security company Certis, was eventually arrested at Victoria Street still in possession of the items.

He will be charged in court for unlawful carrying of a firearm.

Certis officer failed to return gun after shift on 9 May

The arrest of the Certis officer was revealed by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Friday (10 May).

In a press briefing with the media including The Straits Times (ST), SPF said he is a 27-year-old Singaporean with the rank of sergeant.

He started his shift Changi Airport at 7.45am on Thursday (9 May).

He ended it at 7.45pm and was supposed to return his equipment by 8.30pm.

However, he did not do so and an alert was issued at 8.35pm. A police report was lodged at 9.50pm.

He was carrying fully loaded gun & bullets

According to CCTV footage, the Certis officer left the airport in civilian clothes.

He was carrying:

a fully loaded Taurus revolver with five bullets in it a speed loader with another five bullets a baton in a pouch

More than 100 police officers, including those from the Criminal Investigation Department and Special Operations Command, were activated to locate him.

Certis officer arrested with gun in his possession

The Certis officer was finally seen walking in a shopping mall on Victoria Street after midnight.

He was arrested without a struggle within 2.5 hours of the police report being lodged, SPF said.

The items were found on his person, inside a pouch.

He will be charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm

The Certis officer will charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm on Saturday (11 May), SPF said.

If convicted, he faces up to 14 years’ jail and caning.

He will also be sent for psychiatric assessment, SPF added.

Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Zhang Weihan was quoted as saying that the officer “demonstrated a blatant disregard for the law and abused the firearms entrusted to him for his duties”, adding:

Police officers had worked tirelessly to secure his swift arrest and ensured that public safety was maintained.

A Certis spokesman told ST that the officer has been suspended and the company will cooperate with investigations.

