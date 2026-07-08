63-year-old man found dead in Yishun flat, neighbours complain about bad stench & flies

No foul play suspected after man found dead in Yishun flat

A 63-year-old man was found dead in his Yishun flat on Tuesday (7 July), with the police not suspecting foul play.

The morbid discovery came after neighbours detected a bad stench and flies for days, a resident complained in a Facebook post on the same day.

Neighbour puzzled over flies in their home

Posting in the Complaint Singapore group, the neighbour said their home had “so much” flies in the past week.

This was puzzling to them as there was no unattended rubbish lying around their unit.

However, the resident chose to just “dismiss” the issue.

Person found dead just 2 floors below, says resident

But at about 12 noon on Tuesday, they saw many police cars in the carpark next to their block.

They later learnt to their surprise that a person was found dead just two floors below them in the same block.

According to their next-door neighbour, a “bad stench” had been detected for days and was reported to the town council.

“Another sad solitary death,” they lamented.

Case classified as unnatural death

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to a case of unnatural death at about 12.35pm on 7 July.

A 63-year-old man was found motionless inside a residential unit in Block 285 Yishun Avenue 6.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No foul play is suspected, based on preliminary investigations, SPF added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Elderly man found dead in Bukit Batok flat after neighbours notice foul smell & uncollected newspapers

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Featured image adapted from SupportiveOwl7547 via Complaint Singapore on Facebook and Google Maps.