Over 4,000 Thai university students test positive for liver parasite, authorities suspect fermented fish som tam as cause

Thai authorities eye som tam as cause of liver parasite found in a third of university freshmen

Authorities in Thailand have expressed concern after around a third of freshmen at a university in Maha Sarakham province tested positive for liver fluke.

The parasite is commonly found in raw fish, which is commonly eaten in Thailand’s northeastern region, which led authorities to suspect the regional som tam dish using fermented fish.

According to the Bangkok Post, this has led to the local government moving to ensure better food hygiene at local eateries.

More than 4,000 freshmen infected with liver fluke

The shocking results were announced on Tuesday (7 July) by Thailand’s Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat.

They used urinary antigen test kits (UATs) to screen incoming freshmen at universities within the province.

At Mahasarakham University, 4,233 of 12,733 students screened tested positive for liver fluke.

Meanwhile, a total of 380 freshmen at Rajabhat Maha Sarakham University tested positive out of 1,922.

This is equivalent to 33% and 19%, respectively.

Both numbers are higher than the average for the province which is around 11%.

Authorities pushing for better food hygiene

Thailand has the highest rate of cholangiocarcinoma (CCA), more commonly known as bile duct cancer, in the world.

This higher rate of incidence is closely linked to liver flukes.

This is an especially big issue in Thailand’s northeastern region where eating raw food is the norm.

According to The Nation, the recent findings have led to a push from authorities to increase food hygiene standards at local eateries.

Som tam eateries will be invited to take part in a training organised by the local government.

Meanwhile, inspectors will also be sent out to make sure the public knows which eateries are safe to eat at.

Investigations are currently underway to see if there is a direct correlation between food and liver fluke infection.

“If it is found to come from raw pla ra (fermented fish), measures will have to be introduced to control pla ra production so it is hygienic and cooked, making it parasite-free,” said an official.

Also read: Customer ‘disgusted’ after seeing hawker handle raw ducks on floor at Commonwealth Crescent Food Centre



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