Kenneth Tiong debunks claim that WP MPs only hold 2 Meet-the-People Sessions a month, Facebook page apologises

Kenneth Tiong addresses false Facebook claim of WP MPs holding only two Meet-the-People Sessions per month instead of four

Aljunied GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Kenneth Tiong debunked a Facebook post claiming that several Workers’ Party (WP) politicians only hold two Meet-the-People Sessions (MPS) per month.

After being informed that they hold four sessions a month, the Facebook page apologised for the mistake.

Kenneth Tiong clarifies that WP MPs hold Meet-the-People Sessions four times a month

The incident began earlier this month when Singapore Matters posted about a user who allegedly criticised MP David Neo for “only” working four Mondays.

Singapore Matters claimed that People’s Action Party (PAP) MPs hold their MPS four times a month.

“Gerald Giam, Pritam Singh, and Kenneth Tiong hold theirs only twice a month,” they alleged.

On 2 July, Mr Tiong responded, calling Singapore Matters’ claim false.

The truth is simple: all three of us hold MPS four times a month, across two locations, so that we can better serve the estates under our care.

He then listed their schedules, with Mr Singh and himself holding sessions every Monday while Mr Giam held them every Wednesday.

“As with all WP MPS sessions, there are no sessions on public holidays or on the fifth Monday/Wednesday of the month,” Mr Tiong added, saying residents deserved accurate information.

Singapore Matters removes original Facebook post and apologises in update

Roughly an hour later, Singapore Matters removed their original post.

On 3 July, they made a second post announcing the removal.

“We apologise for the mistake and take this opportunity to thank the readers who took the time to point it out,” they stated.

Singapore Matters explained that the post arose from someone calling Mr Neo lazy for not holding five MPS in a month.

“As it turns out, Workers’ Party MPs also do not hold a fifth MPS. By the same logic, are they also lazy?” the page wrote.

Several netizens in the comments accused them of still taking a dig at the opposition during their apology.

Also read: Pritam Singh re-elected as WP chief after cadre vote, but what exactly is a cadre?

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Featured image adapted from Kenneth Tiong on Facebook and Facebook.