Man in Thailand fights foreigner with pipe using local weapons & martial arts

Man in Thailand fends off foreigner with pipe by using local weapons-based martial arts

A Thai man found a way to put the weapons-based martial arts he learned in school to good use when he got into an altercation with a foreigner wielding a pipe.

According to Khaosod English, the fight occurred on Monday (15 June), and it allegedly stemmed from the Thai man speaking to the foreigner about being considerate while riding his motorcycle.

Conversation over traffic manners escalates into fight

The 50-year-old Muay Thai instructor, identified as Waikun, told reporters that he had been waiting for his sister in Soi Ta-iad in Phuket when he spotted two foreigners riding motorcycles.

Observing that they were taking up much of the roadway, Waikun warned them about road safety and manners.

The foreigners allegedly took offence to this, and the argument escalated. Waikun said one of the foreign men punched him in the face several times.

Fearing further attacks, the Thai man returned to his home to retrieve a weapon to defend himself. In response, the foreigner allegedly also took off and returned with a weapon of his own.

Video footage shared by a popular Phuket-based Facebook page shows the two men squaring off in the middle of a small road.

Police called

Observers can be seen in the clip keeping their distance as the two men exchanged blows with their weapons.

Police eventually arrived and broke up the fight, seizing the weapons used. Both men were sent for treatment.

A medical examination revealed that Waikun suffered a fractured left eye socket. The Thai man filed a police report, and footage of the fight was handed over to the police.

There have been no reports of the foreigner making a complaint of his own. Police are currently still investigating the case.

Also read: 2 foreign tourists play football inside Phuket shopping mall, ignore shoppers’ warnings



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Featured image adapted from Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์ on Facebook.