Mover Passes Away At Robertson Quay Condo After Fall From Ladder

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) confirmed that a 23-year-old Singaporean passed away following a fall from the 10th floor of a Robertson Quay condominium.

The man was standing on a ladder when he fell backwards over an opening — falling seven floors down and landing on the third floor.

He was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

The man’s employer has been ordered to stop work while MOM investigations are ongoing.

Mover falls from ladder, lands 7 floors below & passes away

On 5 Apr, the mover, employed by Apex Worldwide Movers & Services, was moving furniture as well as electrical appliances from a unit at the Watermark@Robertson Quay condo.

While on the job, the man was standing on a ladder, when he fell backwards over an opening, MOH said.

There was a 1 metre-high parapet wall at the service yard area, which he fell over.

Falling 7 floors, he landed on the third floor.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Employer stops work

Apex Worldwide Movers & Services was told to stop work by MOM.

It declined to speak to TODAY when asked about how the incident occurred as it’s still under investigation.

So far, there’ve been 11 workplace accidents that turned out fatal this year. 13 people have passed away.

At least 4 incidents featured a fall from height.

Look out for hazards before starting work

A bulletin from the Workplace Safety and Health Council reminds employers to have risk control measures at work sites.

On-site hazards like unsecured openings should be identified before work begins.

Employers should also have adequate supervision and make workers aware of possible hazards.

These can go a long way in preventing more fatalities at workplaces.

