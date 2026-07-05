MSF to invest S$15m over 3 years to drive social service innovation with AI and tech

MSF investing S$15m over three years, partners NCS and ST Engineering to use AI in social services

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) is investing S$15 million over the next three years to drive technology innovation in Singapore’s social service sector, with new partnerships aimed at improving support for families and communities.

The announcement was made at the MSF Partners Conference 2026 on 2 July, where Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli outlined the ministry’s next phase of social service transformation.

S$15m to pilot emerging technology projects

The S$15 million fund will be used to incubate and pilot emerging technology projects across the social care sector.

According to MSF, the investment is intended to accelerate technology transformation while building long-term digital capabilities among social service agencies (SSAs).

The ministry said it will work with SSAs to identify high-impact use cases and test new solutions in real-world service settings before wider implementation.

MSF signs partnerships with NCS and ST Engineering

As part of the initiative, MSF signed separate Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with NCS and ST Engineering.

The partnerships will focus on co-developing and piloting technology solutions with SSAs and other stakeholders, particularly projects that are still in the early stages of development and require validation.

These complement existing technology initiatives such as CaseCentral, MSF’s case management system, and Scribe, an AI-powered transcription and summarisation tool developed by Open Government Products.

Three priorities for the next phase

During the conference, Mr Masagos highlighted three areas that will guide the sector’s transformation:

Strengthening preventive support by using data more systematically to identify emerging needs and intervene earlier.

Deepening partnerships with academia, SSAs, technology companies and international partners to develop and scale new solutions.

Leveraging technology while strengthening the capabilities of social service professionals, allowing them to provide more accessible and targeted support.

He added that while emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence offer new opportunities, their deployment must remain guided by human-centred design.

The goal, he said, is to create a social support system that is more proactive, technology-enabled and effective in improving outcomes for clients and professionals.

Helping social workers spend more time with people

NCS Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sam Liew said technology can play a key role in supporting families and vulnerable individuals when paired with MSF’s expertise.

He said the collaboration will explore AI solutions that enable more proactive and personalised support, while reducing administrative work for frontline officers.

“This enables frontline officers to spend less time on administration and more time on meaningful human connections,” he said.

Meanwhile, ST Engineering Group President and CEO Vincent Chong mentioned how technology delivers its greatest impact when it solves real-world challenges.

“We look forward to leveraging ST Engineering’s extensive expertise in AI, digital solutions and mission-critical systems to strengthen the social sector’s capabilities in supporting and uplifting our community in Singapore.”

Also Read: Nearly 1 in 4 S’pore workers use AI almost every day, but few see clear benefits: ADP report

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Featured image adapted from Masagos Zulkifli on Facebook.