S’pore content creator returns to kebab restaurant the next day to pay for forgotten fries

Singapore content creator travels back to Clarke Quay the next day to pay for fries

Most people would probably count themselves lucky if they accidentally walked away without paying for a meal.

However, a local content creator took it upon themself to travel to the restaurant the following day after she forgot to pay for an order of fries.

Realised she forgot to pay for fries

Singapore-based content creator @naploes documented the wholesome encounter in a TikTok video last Tuesday (21 July).

In the caption, she jokingly labelled herself as the “number one law-abiding citizen”.

In the video, the Original Poster (OP) explained that she had been at Pita Tree Kebabs the previous night, when she accidentally left without paying for a bowl of fries.

According to her, her Grab ride had arrived, causing her to rush off without making payment.

“I didn’t realise until I came home,” she said. “I thought I already paid at the counter.”

Once she realised the mistake, she tried to locate the stall online but was unable to find it. “So, I was like, I have to come all the way down here,” she shared.

Despite the inconvenience, she made the trip back to Clarke Quay from her home the next day to make things right.

Staff remembered the incident

Upon arriving at the kebab stall, the OP apologised to the staff member and explained what had happened.

“Hi, I was here yesterday, like at night, and I forgot to pay for the bowl of fries,” she told the staff. “I’m so sorry. I came back here just to pay.”

Apparently, the staff recognised her and remembered the incident. She then paid for the fries before thanking him for being understanding.

After leaving the stall, she shared her sense of relief with netizens.

“The guy did remember, and thank God he was really nice about it,” she said. “I am so relieved.”

Netizens appreciate OP’s honesty

Many netizens applauded the OP for going out of her way to return and pay for the forgotten fries.

A netizen felt that the OP deserved a free bowl of fries for her honesty.

A TikTok user was also moved by the OP’s honesty, saying: “God bless you, my friend”.

A commenter also said that the world needs more people like the OP.

Another netizen shared that their faith in humanity has been restored.

Grab driver also praises OP for being honest

In a separate TikTok video, the OP could be seen explaining to her Grab driver why she was heading to Clarke Quay on a Sunday.

“I went to go buy this bowl of loaded fries from this kebab stall, and then I forgot to pay,” she said.

@naploes “Why you going to zouk on a sunday? They open meh?” Oh boy lemme lore drop!!! ♬ sonido original – Música de Todos los Tiempos

She also shared with the Grab driver that she had tried to find their contact online so she could PayNow them but to no avail.

Hence, she was heading to Clarke Quay in a Grab car to make payment on a Sunday.

“One thing I can say is that you’re very honest lah,” the Grab driver told the OP.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

Also read: Tanjong Pagar stall owners look for customer who mistakenly paid S$200 for S$2 curry puff

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Featured image adapted from @naploes on TikTok & Google Maps.