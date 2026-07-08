Police seeking next-of-kin of 66-year-old former Bedok resident who died on 19 June

Police looking for family members of 66-year-old man who died in June

Authorities are seeking the family members of a 66-year-old man who died on 19 June 2026.

The man has been identified as Teo Choo Tiong, Johnny, who was previously a resident of Block 429A Bedok North Road.

Police seeking information on his next-of-kin

In a notice issued on Tuesday (7 July), the Singapore Police Force said it is trying to contact Mr Teo’s next-of-kin.

The notice did not provide further details on the circumstances of his death, including where or how he died.

Members of the public who may know Mr Teo’s relatives, or have information that could help police reach his next-of-kin, can call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000.

Information can also be submitted online through the Police’s i-Witness portal.

Police said all information received will be kept strictly confidential.

Also read: Elderly man found dead in Bukit Batok flat after neighbours notice foul smell & uncollected newspapers

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Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force and Google Maps, for illustration purposes only.