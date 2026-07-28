S’pore PR allegedly transfers S$93 to facilitate terrorist act against Palestinians, to be charged with financing terrorism

23-year-old Myanmar national to be charged with financing terrorism was self-radicalised online

After becoming self-radicalised, a 23-year-old Singapore permanent resident (PR) allegedly sent US$72.28 (S$93.33) overseas to facilitate a terrorist act against Palestinians in Gaza.

He will be charged in court with financing terrorism, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a press release on Tuesday (28 July).

S’pore PR hated both Muslims & Jews

According to Internal Security Department (ISD) investigations, the Myanmar national was exposed to Islamophobic content online after Hamas’ attacks against Israel on 7 Oct 2023.

In 2024, he developed a strong hatred towards Muslims, believing that the killing of Palestinians was justified as the biblical Holy Land belonged exclusively to Jews.

However, by early 2025, he also developed a strong hatred towards Jews after consuming far-right extremist and anti-Semitic narratives on social media.

He started posting online, expressing support for violence against Jews and Muslims, as well as other groups such as immigrants to Europe and the LGBT community.

He allegedly transferred funds to overseas-based X user

In August 2024, the youth allegedly transferred funds to an X user based overseas.

The user claimed to be asking for donations to buy military equipment. The accused believed this was to facilitate a terrorist act against Palestinians in Gaza City.

ISD referred the case to the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) as there was a potential offence of financing terrorism.

CAD, in a parallel investigation, found that the youth allegedly transferred US$72.28 (S$93.33) to a PayPal account designated by the user to facilitate terrorist acts in Gaza City.

He also allegedly attempted to transfer an additional US$1 (S$1.29) to the accounts.

S’pore PR faces jail & fine for financing terrorism

The youth’s extremist postings finally came to the authorities’ attention, and the ISD started investigating him.

On Wednesday (29 July), he will be charged with providing money for terrorist purposes under Section 4(1)(a) of the Terrorism (Suppression of Financing) Act 2002.

This is a “serious offence” regardless of the amount, ISD noted.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to S$500,000.

Public advised not to support terrorist acts or groups

ISD described terrorism and terrorist financing as “grave threats” to domestic and international security.

As part of the global action against terrorism, Singapore is “strongly committed” to fighting terrorist financing, no matter whether the funds facilitate terrorism locally or overseas.

ISD also pledged to take “firm action” against those who use Singapore as a base for terrorism, as well as those linked to armed violence, “regardless of how they rationalise such ideologies or where the violence takes place”.

It advised members of the public not to support any terrorist acts or group with funds, services or material. Those who have information on such activities should alert the authorities immediately.

Also read: 3 teenagers detained after intending to stage attacks in S’pore, 2 planned mass school stabbings

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Featured image adapted from Mikhail Nilov on Pexels and PiggyBank on Unsplash. Photos for illustration purposes only.