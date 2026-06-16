Sheng Siong available exclusively on foodpanda from 22 June, with 1-hour delivery & S$10K to be won daily

Sheng Siong is coming exclusively to foodpanda, with S$10,000 cash up for grabs

If Sheng Siong is your go-to for household staples, fresh produce, or last-minute grocery runs, here’s some good news: those shopping trips are about to get a lot more convenient.

From 22 June, the local supermarket chain will be available exclusively on foodpanda, allowing you to order more than 12,000 grocery products and household essentials from 43 outlets islandwide.

What’s more, orders can be delivered to your doorstep in as little as an hour.

To make the launch even more exciting, you can also stand to win S$10,000 in cash daily when you order from Sheng Siong on foodpanda during the campaign period.

When you need something but don’t want to leave home

We’ve all been there.

You’re halfway through whipping up a dish when you realise you’re out of ingredients. Or you discover there’s only half a roll of toilet paper left and no spare in sight.

Once Sheng Siong launches on foodpanda on 22 June, getting what you need will be as simple as a few taps on your phone.

You’ll be able to browse thousands of items across fresh produce, pantry staples, frozen food, beverages, household essentials, and more, all without leaving the sofa.

Orders can be delivered within an hour, making it useful not just for emergency top-ups, but also for full weekly grocery runs when you don’t want to wait too long for your essentials to arrive.

Pandapro subscribers can also enjoy additional perks, including free delivery on eligible orders.

More Singaporeans are turning to grocery delivery for weekly essentials

Apparently, more Singaporeans are making grocery delivery part of their routine.

According to foodpanda, grocery order frequency on the platform has risen by 7% since 2023.

People are also buying more each time, with the average number of items per order up by 8%, suggesting that many are turning to delivery not just for last-minute top-ups, but for full weekly grocery runs, too.

Win S$10,000 in cash every day from 22 June to 19 July

As if saving a grocery trip wasn’t enticing enough, foodpanda and Sheng Siong are launching one of the platform’s biggest campaigns to date.

From 22 June to 19 July, customers who place an order from Sheng Siong on foodpanda will stand a chance to win S$10,000 in cash, with one winner selected every day throughout the campaign period.

That’s a total of S$280,000 worth of cash prizes up for grabs.

Shoppers can also enjoy launch promotions, including up to 40% off selected Sheng Siong products, alongside additional rewards and deals rolled out throughout the campaign.

So whether you’re the designated grocery runner in the family, a busy professional who’d rather spend weekends resting than queuing at the supermarket, or someone who simply forgot to buy milk again, Sheng Siong’s arrival on foodpanda might make life a little easier (and potentially a lot richer).

For more information, visit the foodpanda website.

Also read: Sheng Siong announces increase in discounts for Blue and Orange CHAS cardholders to 8% in June

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Featured image courtesy of foodpanda.