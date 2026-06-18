Tim Ho Wan to close Plaza Singapura outlet on 12 July due to mall’s redevelopment

Tim Ho Wan outlet in Plaza Singapura shutting down after 13 years

After 13 years of operations, Tim Ho Wan will shut down its restaurant in Plaza Singapura, the Hong Kong brand’s first overseas outlet.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (18 June), it said it would vacate the premises on 12 July due to the mall’s redevelopment.

Tim Ho Wan Plaza Singapura drew 3-hour queues when it 1st opened

Tim Ho Wan told MS News in a press release that the Plaza Singapura outlet had “special significance” to the brand as it was its first overseas outlet outside Hong Kong.

When it opened in April 2013, it attracted three-hour queues of Singaporeans eager to try out an establishment dubbed the world’s most affordable Michelin-starred restaurant.

Over the last 13 years, Tim Ho Wan Plaza Singapura has been part of Singapore’s dining landscape, it said, adding:

For many of us, Tim Ho Wan is a place dear to our hearts, where we have shared everyday meals with our loved ones, celebrated milestones, family gatherings and more.

Discounted dishes daily over 13 days to closure

To express “sincere gratitude” for the Plaza Singapura outlet’s 13 years of operations, Tim Ho Wan will launch a “13 Days of Gratitude” promotion.

Customers will enjoy a 30% discount on a different Tim Ho Wan favourite every day from 30 June to 12 July, as a countdown to its final day.

The signature dishes on offer will range from pork & shrimp dumplings, or siew mai, to radish cake and steamed golden lava salted egg buns.

Tim Ho Wan to host customer appreciation dinner at Plaza Singapura

On the outlet’s last day, Tim Ho Wan will host a customer appreciation dinner from 7pm to 9.30pm.

The restaurant’s normal operations will end at 5pm, with dinner guests to be served free-flow dim sum and beverages while enjoying a ‘live’ music performance.

They will also receive an exclusive goodie bag containing merchandise and a S$30 Tim Ho Wan voucher.

Tickets for the event are priced at S$68 per person and can be purchased from Eventbrite.

Tim Ho Wan merch also available

Tim Ho Wan said it will be handing out merchandise to diners as a token of appreciation.

The collectibles include limited-edition Tim Ho Wan stickers and vouchers that can be used at other Tim Ho Wan outlets in Singapore.

Diners visiting the outlet will be invited to contribute to a memory wall where they can pose in front of a backdrop and share their photos on social media.

Tim Ho Wan has 8 other outlets in S’pore

While Tim Ho Wan will be bowing out of Plaza Singapura to make way for its upcoming rejuvenation and redevelopment plans, it said it “remains committed to its first overseas home”.

Thus, it looks forward to welcoming customers at its eight other outlets in Singapore, including the Marina Bay Sands, Jewel Changi Airport, Westgate and Waterway Point.

The brand attributed its success to the “unwavering support and loyalty” of its diners, partners, media and team members, who “spared no effort” in giving the best to customers.

Also read: Filipino fast-food giant Jollibee to fully acquire Hong Kong’s Tim Ho Wan

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Featured image courtesy of Tim Ho Wan.