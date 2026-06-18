Stargazers snap photos of Venus, Jupiter, Mercury & the Moon plus 2 stars in S’pore night sky

Venus, Jupiter, Mercury & the Moon caught on the same photo with 2 brightest stars of Gemini constellation

On Tuesday (16 June), stargazers in Singapore were treated to a clear night sky, in which Venus, Jupiter, Mercury and the Moon were all visible.

Many did not let this opportunity go to waste and began snapping photos of the rare sight.

One of them shared his photo with the CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore Facebook group — it showed all four celestial bodies lined up in a vertical arc, with two stars thrown in for good measure.

Man took the photo with his phone

48-year-old engineer Lee Chin Chye told MS News that he took the shot with his phone from his balcony in the Punggol Northshore District.

He pointed out six bright lights in the sky — the three planets and the Moon, together with Castor and Pollux, the two brightest stars in the Gemini constellation, to the side.

“The stars are particularly bright and shiny during that time,” he said. “That’s why I am able to capture them with my phone.”

In his caption, he urged others to check it out too.

Others also share photos of Venus, Jupiter, Mercury & the Moon

The post quickly drew more than 800 likes and 70 comments.

It also prompted other netizens to share their own photos of the night sky from wherever they were.

One commenter shared a photo taken from Seletar Mall, where the moon appeared to be much larger.

Another netizen shared similar photos in the group, saying they were taken at 7.47pm on 16 June.

He wondered what the two other bright lights in the sky were to the right of the arc. Helpful netizens explained that they were stars from the Gemini constellation.

A photo of the phenomenon also made its way onto Reddit, where the original poster (OP) said it was a “serendipitous” shot.

According to a commenter, the highest body in the arc was Venus, followed by Jupiter, Mercury and the Moon.

Also read: Lyrids meteor shower to streak across S’pore skies from 17 to 26 April, visible to the naked eye



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.