Wedding guests in M’sia continue to enjoy ceremony despite floodwaters

Wedding guests in Malaysia unfazed by floodwaters during wedding ceremon y

Floodwaters in Tawau, Sabah were not going to dampen the spirits of wedding guests as they pressed on to celebrate the big day.

According to a Threads video uploaded by @mmfmaxglyn last Saturday (25 July), tables were partially surrounded by standing water.

Not that it mattered to the attendees, though, as many were seen enjoying their food and the lively atmosphere.

Some guests could be seen nonchalantly braving the floodwaters during the ceremony.

In the caption, the Original Poster (OP) cheekily wrote: “Tawau people are never serious, anywhere is fine as long as we’re safe. There are so many POV flood videos in Tawau!”

Netizen joked flood caused by tears of their ex who can’t move on

In the comments section, one netizen commented that the money had already been spent, so it couldn’t be cancelled.

“Maybe it’s the tears of an ex who hasn’t moved on that caused the flood!” another Threads user joked.

Some netizens joked that not even a flood could come between them and the food.

Although many on social media have treated the situation with lighthearted humour, the floods in Tawau have escalated, with the district declared a disaster zone.

The District Disaster Management Committee made the declaration on 25 July amid the rising water levels and torrential rain.

Villagers have sought temporary shelter on higher ground while two relief centres have been opened.

Also read: M’sian couple stuck in Kedah flood proceeds with wedding shoot, makes the best of bad situation



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Featured image adapted from @mmfmaxglyn on Threads.