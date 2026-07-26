Residents help put out fire in Yishun flat, SCDF to present them with award

Yishun fire involved mattress in bedroom of fourth-floor unit, says SCDF

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) will be presenting a number of residents with an award for helping to put out a fire that broke out in an Yishun flat on Friday (24 July) night.

In footage posted on TikTok, flames and black smoke could be seen coming from the window of a fourth-floor unit of Block 461A Yishun Avenue 6.

Window shatters due to Yishun fire

In the clip, recorded by a resident in an opposite unit, multiple people could be heard shouting, “fire!”

As the fire raged, cracking sounds could be heard as the window’s glass panel splintered.

Eventually, the glass shattered, sending shards falling dangerously down to the unit below and beyond.

SCDF arrives but Yishun fire appears to be doused

Soon, at least two SCDF fire engines arrived and parked below the block.

However, by this time no more flames could be seen through the window.

In the comments, the original poster (OP) said someone had “kicked the door open” and put out the fire before SCDF arrived.

Another commenter purported that a father and son had responded to the fire, with the father breaking down the door.

A woman then claimed that that was her husband and son.

2 brothers also helped to put out Yishun fire

The father and son might not have been the only two who took action — two brothers who live on the same floor told Shin Min Daily News that they had helped out too.

20-year-old resident Hazzreel said he and his 25-year-old brother Hazzreeq were resting at home when they heard shouts and realised that the corner unit three doors away was on fire.

The brothers grabbed the fire hose from the corridor, extended it through the metal gate and sprayed water directly at the flames, he added.

He said they could clearly feel waves of heat and had to cover their noses and mouths due to the smoke.

Many others helped out as well, and thanks to their collective effort, they put out the fire before SCDF arrived.

Fire likely caused by candle that fell

When Shin Min reporters arrived at the block on Friday night, they found the flat’s walls blackened by smoke and a bed near the window completely destroyed.

It is understood that the fire was likely caused by a prayer candle that fell and ignited a mattress.

However, the unit’s kitchen was largely unaffected.

Fire involved bedroom mattress, no injuries reported

In response to queries from MS News, SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at about 7.25pm on 24 July.

It involved a mattress in the bedroom of a unit on the fourth floor, and was extinguished by a member of the public using a hosereel before SCDF arrived.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

SCDF commends those who assisted in firefighting

SCDF added that it understands that members of the public had assisted in the firefighting efforts.

Thus, SCDF has reached out to them to commend them for their “quick-thinking and prompt efforts”.

They will be presented with the SCDF Community Lifesaver Award, it noted.

Also read: 6 Bedok North Residents Receive SCDF Awards, They Helped Neighbours Evacuate From Fire

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Featured image adapted from @zoomiiang on TikTok.