Singapore reported 2,809 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday (10 Oct), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its nightly update yesterday.

They include:

2,176 in the community

631 in migrant worker dormitories

2 imported cases

449 seniors over 60 years old are included in the count.

MOH said that the reduction in cases from the days before is likely due to fewer swab tests at clinics, so it’s not indicative of the number of cases reducing in the community.

We’ll likely have to wait several days or weeks before the spread slows down in the community.

Meanwhile, there are 1,613 cases warded in hospital.

333 cases severely ill in hospital

Out of the 1,613 cases warded in hospital, a total of 333 cases are severely ill.

They include:

292 cases requiring oxygen supplementation

41 in the intensive care unit (ICU)

666 cases over the past 28 days have required oxygen supplementation, while 70 have been in the ICU.

9 deaths from Covid-19 complications on 10 Oct

The 9 deaths include 8 Singaporean men and 1 woman, aged between 70 and 88 years.

4 of the cases were unvaccinated, while another 3 were partially vaccinated.

The remaining 2 cases were vaccinated.

MOH said that all of them had “various underlying medical conditions”, without elaborating on them.

Of the cases that passed away over the past 28 days, 29.8% were vaccinated. The remaining 70.2% were either unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated.

94 people have passed away from Covid-19 in the past 28 days.

2 clusters under close monitoring

MOH said in its update that they’re closely monitoring 2 clusters.

They include nursing home United Medicare Centre (Toa Payoh) and ASPRI-Westlite Papan Dormitory.

United Medicare Centre (Toa Payoh) had 1 new case added for a total of 74. There is transmission among staff and residents, with 13 staff, 60 residents and 1 household contact involved.

As for ASPRI-Westlite Papan Dormitory, there were 4 cases added for a total of 237.

MOH said there is intra-dormitory transmission among residents, with evidence of spread beyond the dormitory.

Rest in peace to the deceased

It is never easy for any family when their loved one passes on, regardless of the cause.

We can’t take deaths lightly simply because many of them are reported at once, as these seniors likely have people who cared about them and loved them.

MS News offer our sincere condolences to the families of the deceased.

Featured image by MS News.