Police Officers Subdue Woman Near AMK Hub

There are times in a police officer’s duty when people are uncooperative or behave aggressively. However, they have to do what is necessary to subdue them.

2 police officers were seen restraining a woman at a traffic junction next to AMK Hub.

On-lookers were shocked to see that male police officers were handling the woman, who was shouting and putting up a struggle.

Source

A few moments after the video started, several more police officers arrived as back-up.

As the police officers are hand-cuffing the woman, the onlookers said they shouldn’t use force on a woman in that manner.

Later, one of the officers explained that the woman had behaved aggressively towards them.

Police officers restrain woman in AMK Hub

The video, which was posted by All Singapore Stuff, is taken outside AMK Hub and 2 police officers are seen handling a woman, who’s sitting on the ground.

She is shouting in Mandarin and putting up a struggle. Meanwhile, the video-takers appear agitated that male police officers are the ones restraining her.

One of them can be heard saying “she’s a lady, you know”.

Source

As the bystanders confront the officers, a male officer asks for calm.

The onlookers argue that the officers shouldn’t be using force on the woman, even as they restrain and put handcuffs on her.

Meanwhile, the woman is shouting that she is being attacked in Mandarin.

Police officer explains that woman behave aggressively

After successfully placing handcuffs on the woman, the police officers escort her in the direction of AMK Hub.

One of the officers asks for the woman to sit down and remain calm, but this proves to have the opposite effect as she continues to struggle and shout.

The onlooker who had confronted the officers then shouts, “I saw what you did,” and asks for one of the officers’ names.

Source

Introducing himself as either Shawn or Shaun Loo, the officer says that they are simply doing their jobs.

But the video-taker argues that male police officers should not be handcuffing or using force on a woman.

Mr Loo’s reply was that the woman had behaved aggressively towards the officers, hence they had to do their jobs.

“You see what she done?”, Mr Loo said while holding up what appears to be a lanyard ripped from the object it was holding.

Source

“If she didn’t do all this thing (holds up lanyard) I won’t have to restrain her”, he notes.

Another officer explains that they had to use “necessary force” to keep her in control.

Indeed, in the video she can be seen trying to resist arrest and escape, which would necessitate restraining her.

Public should let police do their job

The status of the woman is unknown. MS News has reached out to the SPF for more information.

The Criminal Procedure Code does not have a section regarding arrests or force used by male officers against females.

Body searches by a male officer on a female suspect is only allowed if they are suspected of being involved in a terrorist act or is about to commit one.

We hope that the woman can seek the help she needs and the public allows the police to carry out their duties.

Some force may be required in making arrests but only as necessary, especially if they put up a struggle.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.