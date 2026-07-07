No evidence anti-Indian online posts were coordinated campaign, but S’poreans urged to stay vigilant

Investigation finds no evidence that online posts targeting Indian community were coordinated

There is currently no evidence that the 14 online posts targeting Singapore’s Indian community were part of a coordinated campaign by any government or organisation.

No evidence that online posts were coordinated

The clarification was made in Parliament on Tuesday (7 July) by Minister of State for Home Affairs Goh Pei Ming.

This was in response to questions from MPs Darryl David (Ang Mo Kio GRC), Hany Soh (Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC) and NMP Neo Kok Beng.

The MPs had asked about the online posts, which suggested that Singapore was being “overrun by Indians”. They also promoted inflammatory narratives targeting the country’s multiracial society.

According to Mr Goh, investigations so far have not uncovered any evidence that the posts were part of a coordinated campaign by any particular government or organisation.

However, he noted that earlier investigations by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) found that the content most likely originated from a China-based platform.

Government noticed rise in divisive content

Mr Goh said the government has noticed a rise in such content. They also investigate each case to determine if state actors are involved.

He stressed that the authorities will not hesitate to act decisively if Singapore’s interests are threatened.

This includes using legislation such as the Foreign Interference Countermeasures Act (FICA), the Maintenance of Racial Harmony Act, the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA), and the Online Criminal Harms Act (OCHA).

He said that having these laws allows the Government to take proactive action “upstream” before Singapore’s racial harmony is affected.

It also demonstrates both the willingness and ability to safeguard the country’s social fabric.

Singaporeans urged to stay discerning

Mr Goh added that while legislation is important, Singapore’s strongest defence remains a discerning public.

He urged Singaporeans to verify online information before sharing and reject all attempts to divide society.

The parliamentary exchange follows MHA’s move in June to direct YouTube, Facebook and X to disable access in Singapore to 14 online posts that promoted anti-Indian narratives.

The posts used selective Little India images and derogatory language to falsely portray Singapore as being overcrowded with Indians.

Also read: SPF blocks online posts targeting Indian community in S’pore, content likely originated from China-based platform

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Featured image adapted from MDDI Singapore on YouTube & Ministry of Home Affairs via CNA.