Customer praises attentive waiter at Haidilao Seletar Mall after son accidentally spills ice water on her

Customer commends thoughtful Haidilao waiter for great service after son spilt ice water on her

A customer has taken to TikTok to thank a Haidilao waiter at the Seletar Mall outlet for his impeccable service.

During a recent meal at the popular Chinese hot pot chain, her son accidentally knocked over a cup of iced water, leaving her completely drenched.

Customer appreciates Haidilao waiter

In a post shared by TikTok user @sheenadiaries on Sunday (5 July), she recounted how the unexpected accident could have been an embarrassing experience.

However, the staff member’s thoughtful actions made all the difference.

According to the post, the Original Poster (OP), or Sheena, was left completely drenched after her son accidentally “knocked over an entire cup of iced water”.

“You noticed immediately,” she wrote, addressing the waiter directly. “You kept asking if I was okay, if I needed a towel, if I wanted a hair dryer.”

Sheena shared that the waiter was also worried that she might “catch a cold”.

Although she repeatedly assured the waiter that she was fine and told him not to worry, she said he continued checking in on her throughout the meal.

Didn’t manage to get waiter’s name

Sheena admitted she never managed to learn the waiter’s name, but wanted to express her appreciation for his kindness.

“It’s rare to come across someone who shows such genuine care to a complete stranger,” she said.

“Your kindness meant more than you probably realised,” Sheena added.

She also said that she hoped to return to the restaurant and properly thank him in person the next time she visits.

“I’ll definitely be back, and next time, I hope I get the chance to thank you properly.”

Netizens urge her to write to Haidilao

The heartwarming story resonated with netizens, with some urging Sheena to contact Haidilao to commend the server.

A netizen urged Sheena to write in to Haidilao to share their positive feedback on the waiter.

A TikTok user also asked: “No tips?” to which she replied: “Definitely.”

Checking waiter’s name with customer service

Speaking to MS News, Sheena mentioned that she dined at the Haidilao outlet at Seletar Mall with her family on 5 July between 5.15pm and 6.23pm.

The 40-year-old entrepreneur shared that she occasionally visits the outlet, especially when her brother invites her and her children for a meal there.

“I was shy and embarrassed because I haven’t experienced this kind of care and consideration in a long time,” Sheena explained.

“I felt so touched, thinking, ‘There’s actually someone out there who cares about me?’ I’m just a stranger…” she added.

Sheena also told MS News that she thanked the waiter several times during the meal and has since written to customer service to find out his name.

“Once I find out his name, I’ll definitely send him a proper note of appreciation.”

Also read: K-pop group NCT Dream pays for fans’ meals at Haidilao MBS after concert, receives cheers

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Featured image adapted from @sheenadiaries on TikTok & Haidilao Review for illustration purposes.