K-pop group NCT Dream pays for fans’ meals at Haidilao MBS after concert, receives cheers

NCT Dream trio emerge with long receipts after treating fans at Haidilao

Fans of NCT Dream received the surprise of a lifetime after part of the K-pop group decided to pay for all their meals at Haidilao.

Videos circulating on social media showed three of its members, Jaemin, Haechan and Renjun, receiving cheers as they walked out holding long receipts.

Fans cheer after NCT Dream trio pay their Haidilao bill

The trio were spotted dining at a private room in the popular Chinese hotpot chain’s outlet in the Marina Bay Sands (MBS) after their concert on Sunday (19 Oct), delighting fans who were also eating there.

Their joy was magnified, however, when Haidilao staff informed them that their idols had paid their bills for them.

This caused excited fans to take to social media to share their gratitude, with one fan’s post showing the ladies cheering loudly when they were told by staff.

She also wrote that they had “bragging rights” because their idols paid for their food.

Another gushed on TikTok that they went to Haidilao after the concert and “Rennahyuck” (a combination of their names) came after them and paid for them.

Idols wave to fans as they exit holding long receipts

Better yet, the fans had a chance to thank their idols personally when they emerged from the room.

A clip showed Haechan waving at fans while holding a long receipt.

Jaemin followed behind, smiling and waving at fans while carrying his own equally long slip.

Of course, this elicited a chorus of screams and greetings as they exited the restaurant.

Idols paid for every fan’s meal in the restaurant

Haidilao MBS posted about the gratifying visit in an Instagram post on Monday (20 Oct), saying it was “incredibly honoured” to host the K-pop group.

“When the idols realised that all the customers present were their fans, they generously paid the bill for everyone on site,” it wrote.

NCT Dream played 2 sold-out concerts over the weekend

Formed in 2016, NCT Dream consists of seven members aged between 23 and 26 — Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung.

They performed two sold-out concerts at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on 18 Oct and 19 Oct as part of their “The Dream Show 4: Dream The Future” world tour.

The septet last performed in Singapore in June 2024, also to packed crowds.

