K-pop group Enhypen charms fans with Singlish at S’pore concert, meets Max Verstappen during F1 weekend

Enhypen shows off their Singlish, meets Red Bull drivers at Singapore Grand Prix

K-pop group Enhypen wrapped up their Singapore concerts by delighting fans with a few Singlish phrases from the stage.

The group performed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on 3, 4, and 5 Oct as part of their third world tour, ‘Walk The Line’.

During their final show, the members tried out local expressions such as “shiok”, “swee lah”, and “steady lah”, drawing cheers and laughter from the audience.

Fans were most excited when leader Jungwon said, “Hey chiobu,” followed by “Ai stead mai?”, glancing around as if to check if he had said it correctly.

“Sibei cute la,” the original poster (OP) wrote in their caption.

A pit stop at the Singapore Grand Prix

Enhypen’s visit coincided with the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, where members Jake, Jay, Sunghoon, and Jungwon visited the Oracle Red Bull Racing paddock.

“Proud of Jay for playing it very cool,” the official F1 TikTok page captioned a post of the boys at the garage, referencing the member’s well-known love for the sport.

Subsequently, the members met Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda.

During his much-anticipated meeting with Verstappen, Jay appeared visibly nervous as he congratulated the four-time world champion on his first GT3 debut win.

In another TikTok video featuring Tsunoda, the group and the driver were asked what mattered most to them.

Their answers amused fans — Tsunoda replied “engine”, while Enhypen answered the phonetically similar “Engene”, the name of their fandom.

