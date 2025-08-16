South Korean actor-singer Park Bo-gum performs ‘Singapura, Sunny Island’ in S’pore fan meeting

Park Bo-gum surprises fans with rendition of ‘Singapura, Sunny Island’

Hallyu star Park Bo-gum delighted fans when he performed the popular folk song “Singapura, Sunny Island” at his first Singapore fan meeting in six years.

Park’s heartfelt tribute, which was complete with a piano accompaniment, did not fail to charm the audience at the event.

A tribute to our ‘sunny island’

The 32-year-old South Korean actor-singer hosted his highly anticipated “Be With You” fan meeting at the Star Theatre on Thursday (14 Aug).

During the fan meeting, Park surprised his fans by playing “Singapura, Sunny Island” on the piano.

The familiar melody is often featured in National Day celebrations, holding a special place in Singaporeans’ heart.

In a video posted by a fan on TikTok, Park is seen counting down and prompting the audience to sing along.

Park performed the chorus and verse of the well-loved song with a smile on his face, serenading the audience with his vocals and piano skills.

Fans express gratitude for ‘memorable’ performance

After his fan meeting, Park took to his official X account to post photos from the event, and fans flooded his comments to thank him for a “memorable” and “unforgettable” night.

One fan specifically thanked Park for visiting their “sunny island”, a nod to his performance earlier.

Other stops in the Asia leg of Park’s “Be With You” tour include Bangkok, Hong Kong, Kaohsiung, and Kuala Lumpur.

Also read: NCT’s Doyoung impressed by S’pore concert interpreter April Kim, likened her to Disney voice actress

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Park Bo-gum on X and @ferlyanne19 on TikTok.