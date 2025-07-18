NCT’s Doyoung impressed by S’pore concert interpreter April Kim, likened her to Disney voice actress

Doyoung impressed by interpreter during Singapore solo concert on 16 July

During his sold-out concert at The Star Theatre on Wednesday (16 July) night, Doyoung — a member of K-pop group NCT — was pleasantly surprised by the animated voice of his interpreter.

Upon hearing the energetic tone of his English interpreter — April Kim — Doyoung immediately likened her voice to that of a Disney voice actress.

During a later segment, Doyoung teased Kim by having her interpret lines like “I did a great job today” and “I am the best interpreter”.

Interpreter won hearts of artiste and fans alike

After the concert, fans took to X and Instagram to share videos of their idol praising and having fun with Kim. Many of them also expressed their gratitude towards having Kim as an interpreter.

One fan said that Kim “is not only good at translating, but is also witty” and that she “makes the artist feel comfortable to make small jokes with her”.

Another fan attributed their thorough enjoyment of the concert to Kim’s “wonderful interpretation”, adding that this was the first time Doyoung was so amused by a language interpreter.

‘Challenging’ but ‘deeply meaningful’ moment: interpreter

Recounting the wholesome interaction, Kim described the moment as “challenging” but “deeply meaningful”.

“I wasn’t nervous at all. I smiled instinctively and prepared myself for whatever came next,” said the 27-year-old interpreter cum emcee.

Kim stressed that her job involves channelling the artiste’s emotions to the audience, and not reacting personally.

She also shared that she finds it most fulfilling when fans and artistes are “genuinely connected and heard”.

A mini-celebrity in Singapore’s K-pop community

Kim has become a mini-celebrity within Singapore’s K-pop community.

Her interpretation videos first went viral during her gig at Taeyeon’s The Odd Of Love concert in 2023, when the artiste complimented her ability to accurately convey her emotions to the audience.

The 27-year-old also shared that she is currently learning Mandarin as she hopes to “connect with even more people across cultures”.

