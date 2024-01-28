Sign Language Interpreters At S’pore Coldplay Concerts Bring Music To Hard Of Hearing Fans

Sign Language Interpreters Sign To Lyrics & Instruments At Singapore Coldplay Concerts

Coldplay concerts are known for their multi-sensory nature, and their performances in Singapore are no exception.

While frontman Chris Martin is known to include a sign language segment in the show for the benefit of those with hearing difficulties, this doesn’t mean that they have to miss out on the rest of the performances.

Thanks to some enthusiastic interpreters in a Sign Language Area at the National Stadium, the deaf can enjoy the entire concert with everyone else.

On every concert night thus far, they’ve signed along with the lyrics as well as the instruments in each song with such gusto, that one couldn’t help but notice them.

Sign language interpreters sign enthusiastically at Coldplay concerts

Social media platforms have been flooded with content about Coldplay’s concert in Singapore in recent days.

Among them are videos of sign language interpreters gesturing to Coldplay’s songs at a dedicated Sign Language Area.

As the band performs on stage, two men in black ‘perform’ in a fenced section of the standing area.

Besides signing the lyrics, the pair also grooves enthusiastically to the songs’ beats.

They even interpret the instrumental sections in between the verses.

In a video posted on TikTok, a group of concertgoers wearing Subpac backpacks was seen standing in the fenced area.

According to WIRED, the backpacks transform music into a “full body experience” similar to what one would feel when they’re in a nightclub.

Besides the vibration backpacks, the band also offers sensory bags and touch tours, states Coldplay on its page about inclusivity on the ‘Music of the Spheres’ tour.

Inclusive sign language initiative at Coldplay concert earns praise

Netizens were full of praise for the initiative, allowing fans who are Hard of Hearing to feel included.

Some TikTok viewers lauded the interpreters for their passion.

Others asked if there would be sign language interpreters for the upcoming Taylor Swift concerts.

One of the interpreters even gave thanks on Instagram for those who shared the “amazing and beautiful” night with them.

A lot of preparation necessary before the shows

Speaking to MS News, Shawn — one of the interpreters — described the experience as a “mix-bag of excitement, disbelief, and nerves”.

After all, this was the first time sign language interpretation was made available at a mainstream concert in Singapore.

He explained that he was one of three interpreters — the other two being Daniel Yong and Azzam Akbar — who helped out with the initiative.

The three would rotate to work in pairs for each night of the Coldplay concert.

29-year-old Shawn, who has been signing for eight years and interpreting for six is a freelance Singapore Sign Language (SgSL) interpreter and educator.

Azzam, also 29, has been signing and interpreting for the same length of time and works at a non-profit organisation (NGO).

Meanwhile, Daniel, 24, has been signing for eight years and interpreting for five. He’s currently a freelance SgSL interpreter and access worker.

Due to their tight schedules, the trio have had to work extra hard to prepare for the shows. They also engaged the help of Deaf artists Lily Goh and Shariffah Faaiqah who were part of the accessibility process.

And since song interpreting differs a lot from conversational interpreting, they decided to work in pairs to:

Optimise time and energy Interpret the instrumentation of each performance too, as it changes the mood and tone of each song

With a more complete experience like that, they hope to bring “the same energy, playfulness, and intimacy” that Coldplay delivers to all fans.

Hope to see more mainstream concerts become fully accessible

Through their service, the interpreters hope to provide “holistic access” to the D/deaf and Hard of Hearing, many of whom enjoy music in their unique ways:

The past few nights (and for the two more nights ahead) felt so beautiful and important – not just for us, but also for every single Deaf audience. And we hope this is only just the beginning – and that more and more mainstream concerts will be fully accessible to all audience of all communities.

