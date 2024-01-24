Crowd At Coldplay S’pore Concert Sings Along With Band After Piano Malfunctions On 1st Night

Piano Malfunctions During Coldplay Concert In Singapore On 23 Jan

On the first night of six concerts in Singapore, English band Coldplay experienced a technical difficulty with their piano.

While frontman Chris Martin was performing, the sound from the instrument cut out.

But, as they say, “the show must go on” — and go on it did. Martin led the almost 60,000 strong crowd on a singalong, with guitarist Jonny Buckland accompanying on the acoustic.

An MS News reader who was at the concert submitted footage of the hiccup and the band’s flawless recovery.

Piano sound cut during performance of Coldplay hit ‘The Scientist’

On Tuesday (23 Jan), Coldplay held the first of six Singapore shows at the National Stadium.

The sold-out show packed out the 55,000 capacity venue, with many eager fans witnessing the English band’s first concert on the Little Red Dot in seven years.

A staple of Coldplay’s concerts over the years sees singer and frontman Chris Martin performing their hit song ‘The Scientist’ on the piano.

This time, however, an instrument malfunction interrupted the tradition.

In footage shared by an MS News reader, the sound from Martin’s piano cut out moments after the opening lines of the song.

“What’s going on with the piano? Let’s fix it,” the frontman said to the tech team before attempting to continue.

He then quickly decided to halt the performance and called for the venue lights to be switched on as the team tried to troubleshoot.

Guitarist plays song on acoustic guitar instead & crowd sings along

Thankfully, Coldplay recovered from the hiccup when Martin decided to continue the performance anyway.

Guitarist Jonny Buckland came onstage and played the song on the acoustic guitar as the frontman resumed singing.

At the same time, the crowd at the National Stadium started belting out the lyrics with Martin leading them along.

What began as a technical difficulty turned into a heartwarming moment between the band and their fans in Singapore.

Coldplay’s next show in Singapore will take place at the same venue tonight (24 Jan).

