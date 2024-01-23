Coldplay Bassist Guy Berryman To Make Appearance At Dover Street Market On 28 Jan

Guy Berryman Of Coldplay Launching New Apparel Collection In Singapore

Guy Berryman, the bassist of British band Coldplay, has announced that he will be stopping by Dover Street Market on 28 Jan.

He shared on social media that he will be at the designer retailer to launch a new collection by his fashion label.

He will also be unveiling a new capsule collection and a jewellery line he worked on.

This comes amid six Coldplay concerts in Singapore, happening between 23 Jan and 31 Jan 2024.

On Tuesday (22 Jan), Coldplay bassist Berryman took to his Instagram page to announce the special appearance.

He shared that he will be in-store at Dover Street Market, a designer retailer at 18 Dempsey Road, on Sunday (28 Jan) at 3pm.

There, the bassist will be launching the Spring/Summer 2024 collection by his fashion brand Applied Art Forms.

In addition, the launch will host the brand’s ‘Love-is-the-Drug’ capsule collection, as well as ‘A VANITAS’ Berryman’s collaborative jewellery line with London jeweller Hannah Martin.

Accompanying his post, Berryman shared a sneak peek of what people can expect from his brand when they visit the store.

The images depicted a black ‘Love-is-the-Drug’ top and a green button-up with black prints, among other apparel.

There is also a razor blade necklace from the ‘A VANITAS’ line.

Collection launch comes amidst Coldplay’s 6-night stint at National Stadium

Berryman’s appearance at Dover Street Market will take place between Coldplay’s shows at the National Stadium.

Coldplay will play a total of six nights in the Lion City across the following dates:

Tuesday (23 Jan)

Wednesday (24 Jan)

Friday (26 Jan)

Saturday (27 Jan)

Tuesday (30 Jan)

Wednesday (31 Jan)

Originally, the band was only supposed to play four shows in Singapore.

It then added two more dates due to overwhelming demand.

Even so, all the performances quickly sold out, making Coldplay the first music act to sell out six shows in Singapore.

Featured image adapted from @guyberryman on Instagram.