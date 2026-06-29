Australian driver allegedly rams into Thailand police checkpoint, injures officer

Australian arrested after alleged high-speed crash into Phuket police checkpoint

An Australian man was arrested in Thailand after allegedly crashing his car into a police checkpoint in Phuket, injuring an officer before fleeing the scene.

The incident occurred in the early hours of 21 June in Kamala, according to Khaosod.

Car crashes into police checkpoint

Police said the crash happened at about 1.07am while officers were setting up equipment at the Naka police checkpoint in Kathu district.

A white Toyota Yaris Ativ allegedly ploughed into the checkpoint sign at high speed.

The impact sent the sign flying across the road, causing damage to police property.

Police Lance Corporal Anuchit Chaocharoen, who was standing behind the checkpoint sign at the time, was struck during the incident and injured.

Following the crash, the driver allegedly fled the scene.

Kamala police subsequently launched a search for the vehicle.

Driver arrested after fleeing

The suspect was later intercepted in Patong and arrested.

Police identified him as an Australian national, Petratos Kosta.

He was taken to Kamala Police Station, where legal proceedings have commenced.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash and are gathering further evidence.

Also read: Tourist in Thailand loses control of scooter & fatally injures mother of 2



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Featured image adapted from Khaosod.