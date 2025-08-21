Tourist in Thailand loses control of scooter & fatally injures mother of 2

British tourist allegedly causes scooter accident that kills mother of two

A 22-year-old British tourist could spend as much as ten years in jail after he allegedly caused an accident while performing tricks on his scooter.

The accident, which happened on 14 Aug at around 11pm, subsequently led to the death of a mother of two.

Local eyewitnesses said the Brit was performing wheelies while driving on the streets of Pattaya, Thailand, before eventually crashing into the 49-year-old woman.

According to the Thaiger, the man now faces up to ten years in prison after the woman died at the hospital four days after the accident.

Man allegedly performed wheelies before fatal crash

When emergency services arrived at the scene, they discovered Ms Churairat Petchraksa lying on the ground outside a local bar.

Workers immediately began giving her CPR before transporting her to the hospital in critical condition.

They also found Brandon Mills, the other party involved in the accident.

Eyewitnesses said the 22-year-old tourist had nearly hit multiple pedestrians several times while performing risky stunts.

The fatal crash involving Ms Petchraksa occurred when Mills allegedly lost control of his scooter during a wheelie.

When Mills allegedly denied responsibility and blamed Ms Petchraksa for the accident, the crowd that had formed began turning violent.

Police then arrested the man and reviewed nearby security camera footage.

Charges upgraded after woman dies

While he was initially charged with reckless driving leading to serious injury — a crime punishable by up to three years in prison — those charges were upgraded after Ms Petcharaksa died four days after the crash.

Mills now faces up to ten years in prison and a fine of up to ฿200,000 (S$79,000) for reckless driving leading to death.

Police have seized his passport to keep him in the country, but have released him from custody.

Earlier, Mills paid ฿30,000 (S$1,185) in compensation to Ms Petchraksa’s family to cover her medical costs.

He has admitted to causing the accident.

“The suspect was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs, but he admitted causing the accident,” local police said.

Featured image adapted from เรารักพัทยา on Facebook.