Car crashes into US restaurant, interrupts food influencers filming review

US food influencers find new perspective in life after car crashes into restaurant during their food review

A pair of influencers in the United States (US) had just taken a bite of their sandwiches when a car came crashing into the restaurant where they were filming.

The shocking incident, which took place in Houston, Texas, was caught on camera and quickly went viral online.

According to E! News, both influencers survived with only cuts and bruises but walked away with a brand-new outlook on life.

Car barrels through glass wall into diners’ table

In a clip posted on 18 Aug, Nina Santiago and Patrick Blackwood could be seen tucking into their food when an SUV suddenly ploughed through the restaurant’s glass front and right into their table.

Plates of food and glass shattered around them as the force of the impact sent Ms Santiago crashing to the floor.

Mr Blackwood quickly helped her back on her feet before the two scrambled to safety.

Influencers share new perspective after brush with death

Later, Ms Santiago revealed she had been filming a food show at CuVee’s Culinary Creations when the accident happened.

“I’m beyond grateful to be alive after an SUV crashed through the glass wall,” she wrote. “It hit us directly me on his left, him on my right as I bit into a delicious salmon slider. Out of nowhere, but we survived.”

She added that the ordeal showed her “who truly matters” in life.

“Let go, forgive, live in the now, and cherish those around you this could’ve been our last meal,” she added.

Mr Blackwood shared a similar sentiment in his own follow-up post.

“Grateful to see another day, walking away from the small stuff with a big purpose,” he said. His post showed him getting multiple stitches as a result of the accident.

According to TMZ, the case was ruled a freak accident as the driver had not been impaired at the time of the crash.

Featured image adapted from @NinaUnrated on X and Instagram.