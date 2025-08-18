3-year-old girl calmly walks into China hospital with fruit knife lodged in her head

Girl arrives at hospital with fruit knife lodged in her head

Patients and staff were left shocked when a three-year-old girl calmly walked into a hospital in Yunnan, China with a fruit knife embedded in her head on Friday (15 Aug).

According to reports, the girl was brought in by her mother, but what stunned many was her composure — she was not crying or panicking and even managed to walk on her own.

Footage of the incident quickly went viral online, with netizens calling her “braver than most adults”.

Mother accidentally stabbed girl

She was immediately taken into emergency surgery, where doctors performed a craniotomy that night to remove the knife.

Hospital staff later confirmed that her condition was stable.

They also told reporters that the girl’s injury had been caused by her mother.

The woman said she kept a knife under her pillow to ward off evil spirits.

When her daughter misbehaved on the bed, she picked it up to scare her — but the blade accidentally pierced the child’s head.

“The mother said the knife went in suddenly and couldn’t be pulled out,” staff explained. “That’s why she brought the child straight to the hospital without even calling the emergency hotline.”

As the case was deemed an accident, hospital staff added that there was no basis for a police report.

Knife left in place avoided further harm

Some netizens questioned why the mother hadn’t carried her daughter into the hospital or removed the knife beforehand.

Doctors stressed that not pulling the knife out was crucial, as removing it outside of surgery could have caused massive bleeding or secondary injury.

Medical staff noted the blade had penetrated several centimetres into the child’s skull but had likely lodged in bone rather than damaging sensitive areas of the brain.

Because a young child’s skull is softer, the knife could embed more easily.

A senior doctor added that the girl’s unusually calm demeanour might have been due to trauma-related pain suppression.

“If the knife had been forcibly removed on the spot, she would have been in serious danger,” the doctor said. “Seeking professional treatment immediately was the right decision.”

Also read: Man in Tanzania had knife in chest for 8 years, complained of sore nipples

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Cover News.