Man in Tanzania had knife in chest for 8 years, complained of sore nipples

Knife found lodged in Tanzanian man’s chest for 8 years after he sought treatment for sore nipples

A 44-year-old man in Tanzania got the shock of his life after doctors found a knife blade lodged in his chest, where it had been stuck for the past eight years.

According to The Sun, the man sought treatment at Muhimbili National Hospital after noticing pus oozing from under his right nipple.

Surprisingly, he had no chest pain, breathing difficulties, cough, fever, or abnormal vital signs, leaving doctors puzzled.

Man attacked during violent altercation years ago

During a consultation, the patient revealed that he was attacked during a violent altercation years ago — he was slashed on his face, back, chest, and stomach.

He received treatment for the injuries and subsequently led an “uneventful” life until the nipple discharge appeared.

Knife blade found inside chest cavity

A chest X-ray eventually solved the mystery.

The results showed a blade inside the man’s chest cavity. Incredibly, the knife entered through the man’s right shoulder blade and somehow missed all his major organs.

Surgeons immediately performed an operation to carefully remove the blade and drain the pus caused by dead tissue.

The man spent 24 hours in intensive care before being moved to a general ward for 10 days.

The unusual case was published in the Journal of Surgical Case Reports, which noted that the patient made a full recovery, with follow-up checks showing no further complications.

Featured image adapted from The Sun.