4 sent to hospital after AYE chain collision involving 5 heavy vehicles, lorry driver trapped in seat

4 lorries & a trailer involved in AYE chain collision that injured 5 people

Four people were sent to the hospital on Friday (3 July) after a chain collision involving five heavy vehicles on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE).

Footage posted on TikTok showed four lorries and one trailer lined up in a row on the far-left lane.

SCDF vehicle at the scene of AYE chain collision

In the clip, which was recorded by a passing motorist, a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) truck was seen stopped on a filter lane of the AYE in the direction of Tuas

At the other side of the divider was a lorry whose cabin had smashed into the rear of another lorry.

That lorry had in turn crashed into the back of a trailer truck.

The trailer truck’s cabin was behind a Richland Logistics lorry.

The Richland Logistics lorry was plastered to the back of yet another lorry.

Chain collision causes congestion on AYE

In a post on X, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said at 11.33am that the accident had occurred after the Pioneer exit.

It had caused congestion that stretched till Pioneer, with motorists advised to avoid lane 3.

16 minutes later, LTA updated that the congestion had extended till Jurong Pier Road.

Trapped lorry driver rescued by SCDF

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at 11.15am on 3 July.

It took place along the AYE in the direction of Tuas, and involved four lorries and a trailer.

SCDF, which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that it found a person trapped in the driver’s seat of a lorry.

He was rescued using hydraulic rescue equipment.

5 injured, 4 sent to hospital

Three male lorry drivers and a trailer driver, aged between 28 and 55, were sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

SCDF said they were conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

One more person was assessed for minor injuries, but they declined to be sent to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Woman sent to hospital after chain collision involving 5 vehicles that tailgated police car along CTE

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Featured image adapted from @meraz720 on TikTok.