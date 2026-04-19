Woman sent to hospital after chain collision involving 5 vehicles that tailgated police car along CTE

Latest News Singapore

The accident occurred after a car ahead appeared to cut in front of the tailgating vehicles before applying the brakes.

By - 20 Apr 2026, 2:23 am

Google Preferred Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Chain collision along CTE occurred after vehicles started tailing police car

A woman was sent to the hospital last Friday (17 April) after a chain collision along the Central Expressway (CTE).

Footage of the crash posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook showed five cars bumping into one another after following a police car.

Source: SG Road Vigilante on Facebook

Several cars follow police car in far-right lane

In the clip, which had a time stamp of 7.02pm on 17 April, the Traffic Police (TP) car was seen travelling in the far-right lane with its lights flashing.

Source: SG Road Vigilante on Facebook

It was followed by several cars, with one of them even changing lanes to travel behind it.

Source: SG Road Vigilante on Facebook

This was possibly because the centre lane it was in had slower traffic, though it was still moving.

Chain collision occurs when car cuts in front & breaks along CTE

However, a car ahead appears to cut in front of the tailgating vehicles before applying the brakes.

Source: SG Road Vigilante on Facebook

This caused a chain collision when the trailing cars could not stop in time.

In the aftermath, debris littered the road and part of a car bumper fell off.

Source: SG Road Vigilante on Facebook

The hood of a silver car was also observed to be folded up, with smoke coming out from the car.

Source: SG Road Vigilante on Facebook

32-year-old woman sent to SGH

In response to queries from AsiaOne, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 7.10pm on 17 April.

It took place along the CTE in the direction of the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE), before the Bukit Timah Road exit, and involved five cars.

A 32-year-old female passenger was taken to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 7.15pm, told MS News that it conveyed her to the Singapore General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: ‘Posing for photo shoot’: 10 cars involved in chain collision along TPE, no injuries reported

‘Posing for photo shoot’: 10 cars involved in chain collision along TPE, no injuries reported

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.

Article written by:

Jeremy Lee
Jeremy Lee
  • More From Author