Woman sent to hospital after chain collision involving 5 vehicles that tailgated police car along CTE

Chain collision along CTE occurred after vehicles started tailing police car

A woman was sent to the hospital last Friday (17 April) after a chain collision along the Central Expressway (CTE).

Footage of the crash posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook showed five cars bumping into one another after following a police car.

Several cars follow police car in far-right lane

In the clip, which had a time stamp of 7.02pm on 17 April, the Traffic Police (TP) car was seen travelling in the far-right lane with its lights flashing.

It was followed by several cars, with one of them even changing lanes to travel behind it.

This was possibly because the centre lane it was in had slower traffic, though it was still moving.

Chain collision occurs when car cuts in front & breaks along CTE

However, a car ahead appears to cut in front of the tailgating vehicles before applying the brakes.

This caused a chain collision when the trailing cars could not stop in time.

In the aftermath, debris littered the road and part of a car bumper fell off.

The hood of a silver car was also observed to be folded up, with smoke coming out from the car.

32-year-old woman sent to SGH

In response to queries from AsiaOne, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 7.10pm on 17 April.

It took place along the CTE in the direction of the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE), before the Bukit Timah Road exit, and involved five cars.

A 32-year-old female passenger was taken to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 7.15pm, told MS News that it conveyed her to the Singapore General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: ‘Posing for photo shoot’: 10 cars involved in chain collision along TPE, no injuries reported

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Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.