Car & taxi collide outside Bendemeer MRT station, ram through road divider fence

Kallang Bahru closed after car and taxi collided outside Bendemeer MRT station, leaving debris scattered

A car and a taxi collided earlier this morning (17 June) outside Bendemeer MRT station.

The crash destroyed a road divider fence, causing a long traffic jam after police closed off the affected road.

Fronts of car and taxi both severely damaged

An MS News reader captured footage of the aftermath at about 8.39am on 17 June.

A red sedan and a yellow ComfortDelGro taxi, both stationary, can be seen severely damaged on the southbound lanes of Kallang Bahru.

In particular, the impact badly crumpled the entire front section of the red sedan.

The video also showed that the crash destroyed a massive section of the median strip’s railing.

Parts of the fence lay amid the carnage in front of the two vehicles.

The reader commented that the damage appeared to indicate a head-on collision, with one vehicle ending up against the flow of traffic.

Two cars were involved in the accident, with an ambulance also spotted on the scene.

Traffic jam hundreds of metres long occurs after affected road closed

Due to the wreckage and debris strewn across the road, the police controlled traffic in the affected lanes.

At 8.47am, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced that Kallang Bahru had been closed after the junction with Boon Keng Road.

As a result, a traffic jam occurred on the southbound road. A photo showed vehicles congested for hundreds of metres, as far as the bridge over the Kallang River.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that they were alerted to the accident at about 8am. They conveyed one person to Raffles Hospital.

MS News has reached out to the police for more information.

Also read: MPV with M’sia plate hits van & sends it crashing through road divider in Woodlands

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Featured image courtesy of MS News reader.