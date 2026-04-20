MPV with M’sia plate hits van & sends it crashing through road divider in Woodlands

Van smashes through Woodlands road divider in second similar incident on same day

In the second accident involving a road divider intrusion on 18 April, a van suffered a collision and crashed through a guardrail in Woodlands.

Despite the van striking another vehicle on the other side of the road, no one was injured.

Side-by-side collision sends van through railing

The accident occurred at around 6.40pm on 18 April.

In the dashcam footage posted online, the camcar had exited the Kranji Expressway and was about to make a left turn onto Woodlands Road.

On its right, a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) with a Malaysian registration plate made the same turn ahead of the camcar.

The MPV immediately collided with a white van that seemed to have been travelling straight ahead.

The impact knocked the van to its right, where it mounted the kerb of the median strip and crashed straight through the guardrail.

It then bumped into another MPV on the opposite side of the road, coming to a stop halfway off the road divider.

Meanwhile, the first MPV pulled over at the roadside a short distance away from the crash site.

No injuries reported from three-vehicle crash

The police told MS News that they received no reports of injuries from the accident.

A 59-year-old male car driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

In the comments, several netizens noted the similarities with a case on the same day involving a double-decker bus, with one worrying that it would be a new trend.

Also read: 3 sent to hospital after bus crashes through road divider in Pasir Ris, 4 other vehicles hit

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Featured image adapted from SGRV ADMIN on Facebook.