3 sent to hospital after bus crashes through road divider in Pasir Ris, 4 other vehicles hit

Bus driver assisting investigations after 5-vehicle pile-up in Pasir Ris

Three people were sent to the hospital on Saturday (18 April) afternoon after a double-decker bus crashed through a road divider in Pasir Ris.

According to dashcam footage of the crash posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook, this caused four other vehicles to be hit.

Bus rams through Pasir Ris metal railing, then into car

The clip showed the bus, which was an SBS Transit service 39, turning right into Pasir Ris Drive 1.

But it veers into the far-right lane and rams through the metal railing on the road divider, then into a maroon car waiting at the traffic light in the other direction.

The impace causes the car move backwards and slam into the bus behind it.

Another car & lorry also involved

In another video posted on Telegram, the bus is seen perched on top of the road divider.

It appeared to have bashed through the railing.

In front of the bus was a black car with damage to its front after having also apparently been involved in the accident.

Behind the black car was a lorry that seemed to have collided with the black car.

3 drivers sent to CGH

According to The Straits Times, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 2.30pm on 18 April.

It took place along Pasir Ris Drive 1 and involved two buses, two cars and a lorry.

Three people were taken to the hospital in a conscious state:

a 55-year-old female car driver

a 33-year-old female bus driver

a 47-year-old male lorry driver

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that they were conveyed to Changi General Hospital (CGH).

Additionally, a 71- year-old male bus driver is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

SBS apologises over bus accident

In response to queries from MS News, SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu said that none of those hospitalised were passengers on board its bus service 39, or its bus captain.

The company is in touch with the three people warded for treatment, who were from the other vehicles, to extend care and assistance as best as it can.

Mrs Wu apologised to affected passengers and motorists for the distress and inconvenience caused, adding:

Our topmost priority is on the well-being of those who were injured.

Meanwhile, the company is also assisting police investigations.

Also read: SBS apologises to passengers after engine compartment of bus catches fire along TPE

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Featured image adapted from SGRoad Blocks / Traffic News on Telegram.