SBS apologises to passengers after engine compartment of bus catches fire along TPE

No injuries reported after SBS Transit bus catches fire along TPE

SBS Transit has apologised after its bus caught fire on Monday (30 March) morning along the Tampines Expressway (TPE).

A photo posted on Facebook showed that the bus had pulled over on the road shoulder as flames engulfed its rear. Firefighters were seen approaching with a hose.

Motorcyclist douses flames with fire extinguisher

A video posted on the Sgfollowsall Telegram page showed a motorcyclist wearing a helmet spraying the blaze with a fire extinguisher.

His action caused the flames to be doused, at least for a while.

A Facebook user also posted a photo of the aftermath, depicting two people in safety vests examining the burnt bus.

SCDF extinguishes TPE bus fire with water jet

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) stated it was alerted to the incident at around 6.50am on 30 March.

The fire involved the engine compartment of a bus along the TPE in the direction of the Seletar Expressway (SLE), after the Tampines Avenue 10 exit.

It was extinguished by SCDF with a water jet, with no injuries reported.

SCDF is investigating the cause of the fire.

SBS apologises to passengers

In a statement sent to MS News, SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu confirmed that its Service 53 bus caught fire while travelling along the TPE on Monday morning.

The passengers on board were transferred to another bus to continue their journeys, she said, adding:

We apologise to affected passengers for the distress and inconvenience caused.

SBS is also investigating the cause of the fire.

Also read: SBS bus catches fire on PIE near Clementi Road exit, no reported injuries



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Featured image adapted from Singapore Laughs on Facebook and @sgfollowsall on Telegram.