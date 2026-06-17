Car crashes into school bus while allegedly driving at 114kmh in Bukit Timah, driver to face multiple charges

2 schoolboys sent to hospital after car crashes into school bus during 2024 Bukit Timah accident

A car allegedly travelled at speeds of at least 114 kmh in Bukit Timah before crashing into a school bus, causing two schoolboys to be sent to the hospital.

Its 29-year-old male driver will be charged with multiple offences in connection with the 2024 accident, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release on Wednesday (17 June).

Car seen driving against flow of traffic on 6 March 2024

The incident took place in the early morning of 6 March 2024, when a black car was reported to have driven against the flow of traffic along Cavenagh Road.

It then purportedly stopped while facing oncoming traffic.

The police, which was alerted at about 6am, arrived and approached the car, but its driver sped off.

Car travels at high speed in Bukit Timah

About 15 minutes later, police officers saw the car travelling at an average speed of at least 114 kmh along Bukit Timah Road in the direction of Upper Bukit Timah Road.

This far exceeded the speed limit along that stretch of road, which is up to 70 kmh.

The car also weaved dangerously through traffic between Coronation Road and Anamalai Avenue.

Car hits school bus & bursts into flames

The car finally beat a red light at the junction of Bukit Timah Road and Sixth Avenue.

It then hit a private school bus that was making a U-turn at the junction.

After the collision, the car veered to the left, crashed into a lamp post and came to a stop on a grass verge.

It subsequently burst into flames.

6 sent to hospital, including 2 boys

The car driver and his three passengers escaped from the burning car.

SPF said at the time that the passengers were two men aged 22 and 27, and a 32-year-old woman.

All four occupants of the car were arrested.

They were sent to the hospital along with two boys aged eight and nine, who were passengers on the school bus.

All six were conveyed to the National University Hospital in a conscious state, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News.

The two boys were pupils of Anglo-Chinese School (Junior), Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported. They were among four schoolboys who were on the bus when the accident occurred.

Car & school bus damaged by accident

Photos shared by SPF showed that the car was burnt to a crisp, leaving little more than a charred chassis.

The school bus ended up missing both its front wheels.

Videos posted on Facebook and Reddit showed various items such as school files and a pink bottle scattered across the road.

Driver to be charged with 5 offences on 18 June

The car driver had consumed alcohol before driving, according to police investigations.

He is also a repeat offender, having been convicted in 2019 for drink driving and inconsiderate driving.

Thus, he will be charged with five offences on Thursday (18 June):

Drink driving

Dangerous driving causing hurt

Allowing his vehicle to remain at rest in a position causing danger to other road users

Failing to provide a breath specimen at the scene

Failing to conform to traffic directional signs by driving against the flow of traffic

For a repeat offence of drink driving, he could be jailed for up to two years and fined between S$5,000 and S$20,000. He could also be disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles.

If convicted of dangerous driving causing hurt, he could be jailed for up to two years and/or fined up to S$10,000, as well as disqualified from driving.

The offence of allowing a vehicle to remain at rest in a position or manner likely to cause danger to other road users carries a jail term of up to three months and/or a fine of up to S$1,000.

Those convicted of failing to provide a breath specimen at the scene when required to do so face a prison term of up to six months and/or a fine of between S$1,000 and S$5,000, as well as disqualification from driving.

Finally, offenders found guilty of driving against the flow of traffic may be jailed for up to three months and/or fined up to S$1,000, as well as disqualified from driving.

SPF takes ‘serious view’ of egregious driving

SPF said it takes “a serious view” of motorists who engage in egregious driving behaviour.

This is particularly the case for those who drive under the influence of alcohol and endanger the lives of other road users, it noted, adding:

The police will not hesitate to take firm action against such offenders.

Also read: 4 arrested after Bukit Timah accident between bus & car, 2 children taken to hospital

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Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force.