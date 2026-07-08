Police looking for driver who left scene after crashing car into van in Punggol

Driver flees & 2 car passengers sent to hospital after crashing into van in Punggol

The police are looking for a car driver who left the scene after crashing into a van in Punggol early on Wednesday (8 July) morning.

Footage of the aftermath posted by Sgfollowsall on Instagram showed a damaged black car that had stopped at an HDB service road.

Both car & van sustain damages in Punggol accident

In the clip, the car appeared to have lost one of its headlights and its front bumper was crumpled up.

The door on its driver’s side was also open, and the road was littered with debris.

At the other end of the road was a Lalamove van which had mounted the kerb. It had sustained damage to its rear and its hazard lights were flashing.

A large chunk, believed to be part of a vehicle, lay on the grass verge behind the van.

A tree nearby was apparently not spared, as it appeared to have been split open during the accident.

What appeared to be broken-off tree branches were observed on the road.

3 people were in car, 1 allegedly ran off

The original poster (OP) was quoted in the caption as saying that the car had hit the van at full speed and ended up at the spot in the video.

Three people were believed to have been inside the car.

One of them allegedly ran off before the police came, the OP added.

Car driver leaves scene after crashing into van in Punggol

In response to queries from The Straits Times (ST), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 2.45am on 8 July.

It took place at Block 122A Edgedale Plains, and involved a car and a van.

The 44-year-old car driver left the scene before the police arrived.

Thus, efforts to trace the driver are underway.

3 injured, 2 sent to hospital

Additionally, two car passengers aged 36 and 39 were sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force, which was alerted at the same time, said that they were conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

The van driver, a 30-year-old man, sustained minor injuries but declined to be taken to the hospital.

Also read: Police looking for driver who left scene after crashing car onto pavement in Sengkang

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Featured image adapted from @sgfollowsall on Instagram.